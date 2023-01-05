Kamareddy Master Plan: KTR Responds After Farmers Protests Turn Violent

KAMAREDDY/HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded to the issue of the Master Plan of Kamareddy Industrial Zone on Thursday and said that the Plan was still in the draft stage. KTR said that the government would make changes to the draft and any requests and objections will be taken into consideration if the farmers approached the government directly.

Meanwhile protests by the farmers at Kamareddy District Collectorate against the Master Plan which would convert 500 acres of farmland into an industrial zone turned violent after agitating farmers tried to push through the police barricades to enter the Collectorate. Police forces who were deployed in large numbers prevented the irate farmers from entering the building and chaos ensued with both men and women engaging in a scuffle with the police. Several farmers and police were injured in this incident and many women fainted after the crowds swelled.

KTR spoke to the additional collector of Kamareddy district after the protests erupted in the afternoon. A farmer named Ramulu committed suicide on Wednesday, fearing that he would lose his land to the project and would have no means of livelihood. Farmers from eight villages reached the Kamareddy Collectorate in a rally and started staging protests. BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Ella Reddy Ravinder Reddy also participated in the dharna in support of the farmers.

