Kamareddy Master Plan: Farmers Tell Councillors to Resign

The farmers from Kamareddy protesting against the proposed municipality master plan asked their elected representatives to resign by January 20.

Farmers in a meeting held at Lingapur village in the district gave an ultimatum to the elected representatives and said that the nine municipal councilors, who represent the merged villages in Kamareddy municipality should resign immediately.

Responding to the farmers' demands, BJP CouncillorsKasarala Srinivas and Suthari Ravi have decided to resign their posts.

The meeting held under the aegis of Farmer's Joint Action Committee(JAC), decided on the next course of action of their agitation programme.

