Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man from Kamareddy district in Telangana with a recent travel history has shown symptoms of monkeypox, the state health department said on Sunday.

The patient has been admitted to Government Fever Hospital here, the officials said. He had returned from Kuwait on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20. Three days later, he developed rashes and he got admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The doctors at the hospital referred the patient to the government hospital in Kamareddy district after noticing symptoms of monkeypox in him. The local disease surveillance team at the hospital isolated the patient as he was showing symptoms of monkeypox like fever, headache, muscle aches, accompanied with lesions.

The health authorities at Fever Hospital will collect blood samples, lesion fluid, crusts of the lesions and urine samples from the suspected monkeypox patient tomorrow and send them to Gandhi Hospital and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation.

“We will keep the suspected case in quarantine and provide symptomatic treatment. Unlike Covid, which is air-borne in nature, monkeypox is transmitted through close contact and people should not be worried about it all. A majority of the individuals in Telangana already have received a vaccine against smallpox, which is quite similar to monkeypox,” Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar, said.



