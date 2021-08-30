Kamareddy Man Injured After Country Made Explosives Meant For Wild Pigs Goes Off In Banswada

A man was left severely injured as the countrymade explosive meant for wild pigs went off.

The incident took place in Banswada Mandal, Konapur. The poachers planted grenades to hunt the wild boars but suddenly one of it exploded. Kuldeep Singh, a local was injured as the grenade suddenly exploded on Monday. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. It is said that the condition of man was critical.

Police reached the spot and collected the information. Police filed a case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know whether the country-made explosive was planted only to hunt the wild pigs or not and how did it suddenly exploded.