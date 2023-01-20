Kamareddy, Jagtial Municipal Councils Pass Resolution to Cancel Govt Master Plans

The Kamareddy and Jagtial farmers unrelenting fight against the Master Plan took a different turn after the council members of both municipalities passed a resolution cancelling the master plans on Friday.

The Kamareddy municipality also passed a resolution requesting the government to take action against the Design Development Forum of Delhi, and Ramesh Bubu, joint director of Town Planning, Directorate of Country and Town Planning, for changing the draft plan.

Faremers from the merged villages have been protesting against the government's master plan for the past one week.

