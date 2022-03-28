Kamareddy: Five Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

In a very tragic incident, five persons were killed and one injured after the car they have been travelling collided with a TSRTC bus near Ghanpur village, Machireddy Mandal in Kamareddy. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital and the dead bodies of two passengers got wrangled in the car.

The accident took place at around 9.30 am on Monday. The deceased were identified as S Radhakrishna and his family members Kalpana, Suvarna and Sriram, the native of Kotagalli, Nizamabad. A total of six members were travelling in the car.

According to the reports, the TSRTC bus driver failed to assess the road curve and drove the vehicle in another lane. "Even the car was zooming at high speed, and they collided head-on," Kamareddy police said. While the bus was going towards Kamareddy from Sircilla and the car was going to Sircilla from Nizamabad.

