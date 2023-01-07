Kamareddy Collector Clarification on Industrial Zone Master Plan

In a response to the farmers' protests over the Industrial zone master plan, Kamareddy collector Jitesh V Patil on Saturday said that no farmer’s land was acquired for the proposed zone.

Speaking to the media, the collector said that the present proposed industrial zone was only a drafted one. “Objections over the proposed plan will be taken till January 11. So far, nearly 1000 objections were received,” the collector further added.

Even in the year 2,000's industrial master plan, the collector said, roads were included in the plan but were not acquired. The process is just at an initial stage and farmers shouldn’t be worried as their lands were going nowhere, the collector said.

Earlier in the day, the farmers filed a writ petition against the state government's industrial zone master plan.

The farmers approached the High Court challenging the declaration of the land as a recreational zone without consulting them.

