Kamareddy: 4 Held for Stealing Batteries

Kamareddy police officers arrested a gang of four members who were moving suspiciously in an auto at Nizamsagar. On further investigation, they confessed to stealing batteries and other items from various places and extorting money from a lorry driver.

DSP Somnatham said, " Gangula Balakrishna from Gambhiraopet of Sircilla district, Kurudhula Vamshi Krishna of Rama Reddy district, Pembathi Naveen of Gidda village, and Kanthaiah of Lingampet Mandal were formed as a group and working as auto drivers in Kamareddy district.

They have stolen 7 tractor batteries from Gambhiraopet and another battery on roadside farmland in Sircilla.

While driving on their way to Kamareddy they smashed the mirrors of a lorry and stole 4,480 from the lorry driver.

A case is filed against them.

Police arrested them and sent them to remand.