Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Responds To ED Notice in Delhi Liquor Scam

Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with the the Delhi excise policy case, BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla alleged that the move was part of the Union government’s “tactics of intimidation” against CM KCR, Kavitha said, “Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people.”

The ED, in its remand report, it is alleged that Kavitha and a partner had a 65% stake in Indo Spirits, which is allegedly involved in the scam. The report said Kavitha allegedly held the stake through proxies against whom action was taken.

Kavitha had earlier announced her plan to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Union government table the Women's Reservation Bill in the Budget session of parliament. In her statement issued after the ED notice, Kavitha said that while she was ready to “fully cooperate with the investigation agencies,” due to the protest and other pre-decided appointments, she would “seek legal opinions on the date” of meeting with the ED.

“I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures & raise voice for a brighter and better future for India,” Kavitha said.

