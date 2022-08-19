Kalvakuntla Kavitha Writes to CJI on Release of Rape Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

Aug 19, 2022, 17:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

TRS leader and MLC  Kalvakuntla Kavitha has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. In a letter adressed to the CJI NV Ramana, she said there is no clarity if substantive checks were made before release of the rape convicts. 


