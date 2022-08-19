Kalvakuntla Kavitha Writes to CJI on Release of Rape Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. In a letter adressed to the CJI NV Ramana, she said there is no clarity if substantive checks were made before release of the rape convicts.

My letter to Hon’ble #CJI regarding the release of the 11 convicts in the #BilkisBanoCase of 2002. Bilkis was 21 years old & 5 months pregnant at the time when this heinous crime took place.

I implore the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to save the nation’s faith in our laws. pic.twitter.com/jT6mbEYuQR — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 19, 2022