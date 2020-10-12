Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday emerged victorious in the Nizamabad MLC election with a huge majority. She has won a total of 728 votes in the Nizamabad MLC election, BJP got only 56 votes and Congress managed to win 29 votes. There were 10 invalid votes. A total of 824 votes are present in the Nizamabad Local Authorities segment.

The bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency was conducted on Friday. The bypoll to MLC seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhupathi Reddy.

The victory of Kavitha was crystal clear in the first round of counting. She got 532 out of 600 votes. BJP candidate Laxminarayana and Congress candidate B Subhash Reddy lost their deposits. The ruling TRS party aimed to win the local body election.

Kavitha, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter is eyeing a big role in state politics. In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, she tasted defeat in the hands of BJP candidate D Arvind. Kavitha will likely take oath as MLC on October 14th.

TRS party workers painted the town in pink after Kavitha won Nizamabad MLC election .