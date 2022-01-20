Kalvakuntla Kavitha Takes Oath as MLC of Nizamabad and Kamareddy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha took oath as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) on Wednesday. Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to her Twitter and posted “Today I took oath as MLC for Kamareddy & Nizamabad District. I thank @trspartyonline

& CM Sri KCR garu for this opportunity. My sincere gratitude to local body representatives for reposing their faith in me and my candidature by electing me unopposed. I thank everyone who attended my swearing-in ceremony today and I pray for speedy recovery of Sri @PSRTRS garu, Sri @jeevanreddytrs garu, MLC Sri Rajeshwar garu who couldn’t join us today.”

On December 10 last year, the biennial elections for 12 members in the Telangana Legislative Council from nine local authority constituencies were held. On the 14th of December, the votes were counted.