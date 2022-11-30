Kaleswaram Project Is Biggest Scam, Alleges YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila has alleged that the ruling TRS government's flagship Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project is the biggest scam. Criticising the Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, she said the KCR government is the ‘most corrupt government.’

Speaking to ANI, YS Sharmila said the YSR Telangana Party is the only political party in Telangana which is highlighting the people’s issues. She took a dig at the TRS government and said the state government is trying to stop her ‘padyatra at any cost’.

“KCR's party is filled with selfish, ambitious people whose only motto is to make money. KCR's govt is the most corrupt govt. Kaleshwaram project is the biggest scam. We're the only ones highlighting all these issues,” YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila said.

YS Sharmila to meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday. Earlier, the Governor had expressed anguish at the manner in which Sharmila was taken into custody and later her arrest.

The YSRTP president was first detained and later arrested for leading the protest to Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office on Tuesday. She attempted to lay siege to the CM camp office after her convoy and caravan was attacked by the ruling TRS workers in Warangal on Monday. YS Sharmila claimed the police withdrew the permission for her padayatra as she continues to criticise the state government’s policies.

Also Read: IIIT Basara Students Yet Again Suffer Food Poisoning