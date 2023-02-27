Kalatapasvi K Viswanath's Wife Jaya Lakshmi Passes Away

Legendary Tollywood director K Viswanath’s wife Kasinathuni Jayalakshmi (88) passed away on Sunday. K Viswanath passed away early this month on 2nd February 2023 at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments and now, within a month his wife Kasinathuni Jayalakshmi passed away at the age of 88 years at her residence in Hyderabad.

She is said to hail from the Kurnool district and her father was a station master and she was survived by 3 children Ravindranath Viswanath and Nagendranath Viswananth and a daughter Padmavathi Viswanath and six grandchildren.

