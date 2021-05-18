Kakatiya University Degree Semester Exam Results Declared, Check Last Date For Revaluation

The much-awaited results of degree semesters was released by Kakatiya University officials on Monday for the exams which are conducted in February, 2021. The varsity authorities told that the results can be viewed on their official website www.kakatiya.ac.in.

The university mentioned that those students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for the revaluation before May 31.

The university has released the three-year semester exam results of degree students.

YEAR SEMESTER PASS PERCENTAGE 1st 2nd 76.11 2nd 1st 85.71 2nd 2nd 82.79 3rd 2nd 85.68

The exams for the first year first semester and final year first semester students are postponed due to the second wave of the Corona pandemic. Dates for the supplementary will be announced soon, stated the University.