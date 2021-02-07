Kadiyam Srihari Escapes Unhurt After Stage Collapses At Kabaddi Match In Jangaon

Former Telangana deputy Chief Minister and TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari escaped unhurt during a Kabaddi competition. The leader was gracing the event as chief guets to distribute prizes when the stage suddenly collapsed at once as he sat on the stage for the prize giving ceremony.

The incident took place at Janagama District Station Ghanpur Zone Pamunur. MLC Kadiyam Srihari was the chief guest at the Kabaddi Sports Ceremony in Janagama District Station Ghanpur Zone Pamunur. The kabaddi final match was between Obulapur and Chagallu.

The Obulapur team was declared the winner.

Kadiyam Srihari was invited on stage to give away the prizes. The organizers, along with MLC Kadiyam Srihari took the stage as chief guest to kick off the prize giving ceremony of the Kabaddi Games. After that, the stage suddenly collapsed.

Even though the event organisers fell down with him, he immediately got up and shook hands as if nothing had happened. Everyone there was shocked at once. No one was injured and no injuries were reported.