Kadari Anjaiah Yadav joined the ruling TRS party in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday after he was denied a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. Meanwhile, the BJP fielded P Ravi Kumar as its candidate. The death of TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, the last December due to ill-health necessitated the by-poll.

Anjaiah Yadav, the BJP ticket aspirant dejected over denying party ticket, severed ties with the party, and his defection is being seen as a big jolt to BJP. The saffron party is also putting all its efforts to lure dissident TRS leaders into its fold. It is said that earlier, TRS leaders, Paila Sekhar Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Naik, Saidi Reddy Anjaiah discussed with Kadari Anjaiah and later he expressed his willingness to join the pink party. Anjaiah Yadav met KCR in his farmhouse and joined the party.

According to the reports, BJP's 2018 candidate Niveditha Reddy is apparently sulking over not giving the ticket and it is said that she was lured by the TRS party. Niveditha got severely disappointed with the saffron party as she worked hard for strengthening the party in the constituency over the last two years. The pink party is trying to lure the opposition parties ever since the bypoll notification has come out.

The bypolls are going to take place on April 17th. All the candidates from the parties have filed their nominations on March 30 as it was the last date for filing nominations. Nomula Bhagat, son of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah is the TRS party candidate whereas Congress candidate Jana Reddy was the Congress candidate.