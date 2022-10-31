KA Paul Vows to Turn Munogode Into America!

Munugode by-election: The candidates from across major parties in Telangana—TRS, Congress and BJP have come out to campaign for their respective parties. The leaders from various political parties are meeting up people and trying to influence them to vote for them with their promises. They have been making a lot of promises and seeking votes as the election day draws near. The president of the Praja Shanthi Party, KA Paul, who is contesting as an independent candidate also began his own campaign in his style.

KA Paul was seen making dosas at one of the hotels while campaigning in Nampally Mandal Center in the constituency. He pleaded with the voters to select the ring symbol assigned to him. If elected, he promised to develop the constituency in all ways. He also vowed to transform Munugode into America.

KA Paul dressed up as a shepherd saying even shepherds are not spared from hardships. He also lamented that despite getting degrees and PGs, there are no job opportunities for them. Hence, many youngsters were engaged in rearing sheeps, he added.

KA Paul promised that if he is voted to power in the bypolls, he would provide employment to 20 people in the village.

He further criticized KCR for deceiving people by promising that he would provide job to one person in the family, but failed to do so.

