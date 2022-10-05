KA Paul Springs Surprise as Gaddar to Contest Munugode Bypoll on PSP Ticket

Hyderabad: Munugode by-election is set to get more interesting as Gaddar throws his hat in the ring of a electoral slugest. So far, it was a triangular contest among the TRS, BJP and Congress. This will be the first election of Gaddar who broke his ties with the Naxalites a few years ago.

Days before the scheduled Munugode bypoll on November 3, ex-Maoist Gummadi Vittal Rao popularly known as Gaddar, Praja Shanti Party (PSP) President KA Paul said the revolutionary balladeer will contest the by-election for Munugode Assembly seat on their party’s ticket.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, KA Paul said Gaddar has joined the party and he would contest in the Munugode by-election. Gaddar confirmed that he is contesting in the Munugode by-election to protect the Constitution. He said he will go along with Paul as he is working for world peace.

The PSP leader said he would conduct a do-to-door campaign from Thursday onwards to seek blessings of the Munugode constituency people. It may be noted here that the last date for filing of nominations is October 14.

The by-election was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of Congress resigned both the Congress and MLA post and joined the BJP.

Also Read: Lock Upp Star Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood for This Reason