Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Is The New Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recommended the name of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Currently, he is a judge at Telangana High Court.

The Present Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma has been transferred to Delhi High Court as its chief justice.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as an additional judge of the Guwahati High Court in 2011. He was closely associated with the Judicial Academy, Assam and National Law University, Guwahati.

Later in 2019, He was transferred to the Bombay High Court and took oath as Judge of Bombay High Court.

After a two year stint in Bombay High Court, He was transferred to Telangana High Court as one of its judges in 2021.

