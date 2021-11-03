Just Like RRR Movie, BJP's RRR Team To Create History!

BJP candidate Etela Rajender wrested the Huzurabad Assembly seat by winning the bypolls with a majority of more than 24,000 votes. Bandi Sanjay, BJP state president predicted the result before itself and said that people were vexed up with the ruling of the TRS party and the false promises made by CM KCR.

Similar to the Dubbak bypoll that was held in November 2020, the Etela Rajendar was re-elected for the second time, but this time with the BJP ticket in the Huzurabad byelection 2021 which was necessitated due to his resignation. Raghunandan Rao won the Dubbak bypoll and the victory boosted the party. After the death of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, a bypoll has been necessitated to Dubbaka.

In 2018, BJP won only one seat from Goshamahal and Raja Singh was the only torchbearer for the Saffron party in the Assembly. But now with the Etela’s victory, their number has increased to three in the Telangana Assembly. After the Huzurabad results were declared and the ruling party lost to the BJP, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao in his usual style dismissed the BJP’s victory as inconsequential and appealed to "all TRS workers to work with increased resolve to forge ahead in future battles", in his message.

Huzurabad Bypolls:

Etela Rajender, who resigned from the TRS won six elections and worked hard for the development of the constituency. Etela the former health minister was sacked from the Telangana Cabinet over land grabbing allegations. There was a surge in support for Etela, by the people of Huzurabad leading to his victory in the bypolls.

Now, three MLAs from BJP have names that start with the R letter - Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, and Etela Rajender. The BJP leaders are following the new trend of ‘RRR’ and are saying that just like the movie RRR, the BJP RRR team is also going to create history in Telangana state.

We will have to wait and see how the new BJP RRR team is going to perform in the upcoming Winter Assembly Sessions!