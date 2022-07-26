Junior Lineman Question Paper Leak: Probe Widens, Five More Held

Hyderabad: Five more persons were arrested in connection with the Junior Lineman question paper leakage case on Tuesday. Police have identified the accused as ADE Saidulu, Navya, Saajan, Khalimulla and Shiva Prasad.

So far, the police had arrested three persons including an Assistant Divisional Manager (ADM) in the case.

During the investigation, police found irregularities in the JLM exam held on July 17.

The probe into the alleged question paper leakage case revealed that the accused demanded Rs 5 lakhs from the aspirants for providing answers.

Also Read: See How Netizens Are Reacting To Hyderabad Rains