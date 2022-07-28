Junior Lineman Paper Leak: Five Officers Suspended in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government took a serious note on Lineman question paper leakage issue and suspended five authroties from the electricity department in connection with the case on Thursday.

The officers suspended are Mohammed Feroz Khan, Sapavath Srinivas, Kethavath Dasru, Shaik Sajan and Mangalagiri Saidulu.

During the probe, the police found that irregularities had taken place in the examination conducted on July 17.

It came to limelight when one aspirant named K Lokya Naik from Kadthal in Rangareddy disrtict lodged a complaint with Amberpet police alleging that the Junior Lineman question papers were leaked.

