Junior Assistant Grade-II Recruitment:Telangana High Court Shocker to Singareni

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management to stall the recruitment process of Junior Assistant Grade-II posts till further notice. This development came after a section of candidates had alleged that there were discrepancies in the results released by the management and filed a petition in the High Court.

There were also allegations that the question paper was leaked and a few candidates were shifted to Goa to take the exam by the coaching center by paying money to them. Reports suggest that few SCCL higher-ups were also involved in question paper leakage. However, the Singareni management denied these allegations and went ahead and announced results.

Out of 78,000 candidates, only 49,000 candidates have been qualified and were given ranks leading to doubts about the way the exams were conducted and the results announced. The court found fault with the management for not releasing the results of the remaining candidates.

Candidates have found some irrelevant names such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Board of Secondary Education as those who have passed in the results list much to their surprise.

The Court also asked the SCCL management how it can issue hall tickets on such names and allowed the candidates to take the exam.

The examination was conducted on Sunday, September 4 at centres in Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mancherial, and Adilabad. The results were announced on short notice and hurriedly released.

