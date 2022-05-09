HYDERABAD: A Telugu movie junior artist on Monday morning staged a semi-nude protest in front of a Geetha Arts Office, a leading film production house at Jubilee Hills in the City, demanding that her pending dues be cleared.

As per reports, the character artist named Sunitha Boya stated that the production house had to pay her money for a movie, and hence she had to stage a protest in front of their office located on Road No.45.

The GHMC staff who noticed her immediately alerted the police who reached the spot. The women police had a tough time covering her up and shifting her to the police station.

Sunitha has been staging protests at the Geetha Arts Office and the Film Chamber of Commerce regularly since 2019. She had earlier made allegations of cheating against Bunny Vas, a Tollywood producer associated with the production company.

Geetha Arts had also issued a clarification that the woman had been creating a nuisance for quite some time and had sought the intervention of police. Complaints were also registered against her at Jubilee Hills and Madhapur police stations, they said.

