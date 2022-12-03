Jubilee Hills Rd Curbs: Hyderabad Police Clarifies on Citizens’ Queries

Hyderabad: The traffic restrictions on vehicular movement on Road No. 45 by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in November is causing a lot of difficulty for the car drivers and motorists. The road users have complained that the curbs may have been imposed by keeping the traffic flow on this important road in mind but longer U-turns are burning the extra petrol.

The city traffic police, which is quite active on social media, have taken the time out to explain to the road users the rationale behind regulating the traffic flow with the arrangements of U-turns and more.

1. What necessitated rerouting traffic in the Jubilee Hills area?

-Traffic from Cyberabad directly dis-embarking at Rd. No. 45 leading to over burden.

-All the important junctions on Rd.No.1 Jubilee Hills are close to each other just in a 2.7 Km stretch.

-Roads are narrow because of KBR Park on one flank and no scope of widening.

-Piling up of traffic in Rd. No. 45 Jn. and taking 10 minutes time to clear one junction and 25 minutes time consumed in travelling just 2.71 km corridor

2. Have you done any study before adopting new regulations?

-No. of signal cycles to clear traffic between Jubilee Hills Check Post to Orissa Island.

-Volume of traffic commuting in Jubilee Hills area.

-Road design.

-New Roads/Bridges/Flyovers in Cyberabad connecting City Via Road No. 45.

3. How many places 'U' turns are facilitated?

-Journalist colony Junction

-BVB School

-Heart cup Junction in Road No. 45

-Zozo Restaurant in Road No. 45

-Road No. 45

4. In how many junctions/locations Right turns are not allowed?

-Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check Post towards Road No. 12 Banjara Hills, Right turn is not allowed

-Road No. 45 Junction

-Journalist colony Junction

5. What are the suggested routes to travel seamlessly?

JUBILEE HILLS CHECK POST - DURGAM CHERUVU CABLE BRIDGE:

-Jubilee Hills Check Post- Road No. 36- Croma-left turn- Magnolia Bakery- left turn- Road No. 45- U turn at Zozoz Restaurant — Cable Bridge Ramp.

FILM NAGAR JUNCTION TO KBR PARK:

-Film Nagar Junction — CVR News- left Turn- Journalist Colony Junction- Orissa Island — Cancer Hospital — KBR Park

JUBILEE HILLS CHECK POST TO JOURNALIST COLONY:

-Jubilee Hills Check post- Road No. 45 Junction- Journalist Colony Junction- CVR NewsRight turn- U Turn BVB School — Film Nagar junction- Left turn Journalist Colony Junction Left turn — Journalist colony.

JUBILEE HILLS CHECK POST TO FILM NAGAR JUNCTION:

-Jubilee Hills Check post- Road No. 45 junction- Journalist colony junction- CVR News- Right turn- Film Nagar

FILM NAGAR JUNCTION TO CHECK POST:

-Film Nagar junction- CVR News- Left turn- Journalist Colony junction — Road No. 45 junction- left turn- Under Cable bridge flyover- U turn at Heart Cup junction- Road No. 45 junction — Left Turn- Jubilee Hills Check post.

BANJARA HILLS ROAD NO. 12 TO JUBILEE HILLS CHECK POST:

-Road No. 12- Orissa Island- Right turn- Cancer Hospital - KBR Park- Jubilee Hills Check post (OR) Road No.12- Orissa Island-left turn- Film Nagar junction — Left turn —U Turn at BVB School — CVR News- Left Turn-Journalist Colony junction- Road No. 45 — Left turn- Under Cable bridge flyover- U turn at Heart Cup junction- Road No. 45 junction — Left Turn- Jubilee Hills Check post.

JOURNALIST COLONY TO ROAD NO.12. BANJARA HILLS:

-Andhra Jyothi Bylane — Prashasan Nagar x road - Bata (film Nagar) — BVB Junction — Left turn — Journalist Colony — "U" turn — Road no 12 (or) Apollo Hospital Bylane

PRASHASHAN NAGAR TO ROAD NO.12. BANJARA HILLS:

-Prashasan Nagar x road - Bata (film Nagar) — BVB Junction — Left turn — Journalist Colony — "U" turn — Road no 12 (or) Apollo Hospital Bylane

6. Why is traffic allowed to pass in colony roads?

Traffic diverted to all public slip roads to lessen the load on main roads and to increase the connectivity between two main roads. For example: Road No. 36 to Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills.

7. How long will the trial run continue?

Citizens are informed that this trial run will continue for a week and the ground level situation will be reviewed on a daily basis.

The citizens can contact Traffic Help line No 9010203626 & Traffic Control Room No. 8712660600 for travel assistance.

8. In case of any suggestion or problem whom to contact for redressal? For suggestions / grievances approach:

Sri K. Vinod Kumar, SHO Tr. PS Jubilee Hills- Ph. No. 8712660635

Sri P. Gyanender Reddy, ACP, West Zone - Ph. No. 8712660615

Sri S. Ranga Rao, Addl.DCP, Tr-l- Ph. No. 8712660605

Sri N. Prakash Reddy, IPS, DCP, Tr-l- Ph. No. 8712660601

Sri A. V. Ranganath, IPS., Jt. cp, Traffic- Ph. No. 8712660007

Twitter Handle: https://twitter.com/HYDTP

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HYDTP

Further, from Hyderabad Traffic police an extra number of officers were deputed along the rerouting roads to regulate traffic and signages were put to indicate traffic directions arranged at all prominent places for the knowledge of commuters.

