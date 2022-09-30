Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case: Juvenile Justice Board Allows 4 Juvenile Accused To Be Tried As Adults

Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case: The Juvenile Justice Board on Friday allowed the trial of the four accused Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) to be tried as adults. However, CCL 5, the son of a local MLA will be tried as a juvenile it stated in its assessment order.

The major development in the case came after the city police filed a petition in the Juvenile Justice Board on September 2 to consider the five children in conflict with the law as majors.

On July 27, All five juveniles, accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case, have been granted bail while the bail plea of key accused Saduddin Malik was rejected by the Telangana High Court.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a car by five juveniles and one Mohamad Saduddin Malik. Three days later on May 31, the victim lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, against the accused.

All the accused were arrested from their separate hideouts and remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read: Marredpally SI Nageshwar Rao Granted Bail In Kidnap, Rape Charges