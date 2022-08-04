Jubilee Hills Gang Rape Case: Nampally Court Grants Conditional Bail To Saduddin Malik

The prime accused in the Jubilee Hills Gangrape, Saduddin Malik was granted conditional bail by the Nampally court. It is all known knowledge that all the five minors accused in the Jubilee Hills Gangrape case were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice board.

Saduddin Malik was released from the Chanchalguda Central Prison after the Special POCSO court issued the orders. Malik's Counsel has argued that most part of the investigation in the case has been completed, so the accused can be granted bail. The charge sheet was also filed before the local court.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons on May 28 in Hyderabad. The incident took place when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub and she was offered a lift by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from the pub at 5.30 pm on May 28th after which they allegedly gang-raped her.

Also Read: Telangana SI Preliminary Written Exam On August 7, 2022, Dos, Don'ts