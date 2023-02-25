Jubilant Group to Open State-of-the-Art Facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

Jubilant Bhartia Group, a global leader in pharma- and Life Science announced that it will establish a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, India to benefit from the extraordinary talent pool of the city. The center will be based in Genome Valley, a hub of major Indian & global pharma companies and renowned R&D organizations.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. Jubilant Bhartia Group has four flagships Companies- Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. Currently the group has a global workforce of around 46,000 employees.

The announcement was made after Hon’ble Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Mr. Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group at BioAsia 2023. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

Honorable Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said: " I’m delighted that Jubilant Group, a global leader in pharma will soon set up a state-of-the-art facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Jubilant’ s entry into Hyderabad is a testament to the City’s vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and rich talent pool that drives innovation. With the entry of Jubilant, Hyderabad will host all major CROs in India and the city has emerged as the “Lifesciences Research Capital”. The State Government is committed to providing full support and cooperation to the group to help them grow organically within the state”.

Mr Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, strongly endorsed Hyderabad city. He said “Over the past few years, Hyderabad has become a centre for biotechnology and life sciences, bringing in a great deal of investment from industry. It provides a favourable ecosystem for developing biotechnology and life sciences businesses, with a wide variety of qualified talent pools, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly Government. As a result, many prominent businesses have established themselves in Hyderabad. Jubilant Biosys will explore setting up a state of art facility in Genome Valley in Hyderabad in near future “Mr Bhartia was speaking at the 20th celebratory edition of Telangana’s flagship annual convention –BioAsia 2023 panel discussion on 24th February along with Minister KT Rama Rao Minister of I&C, Government of Telangana.

Hyderabad is regarded as the epicenter for drug discovery and development services in Asia. The addition of the Jubilant Group has further solidified Hyderabad's status as a hub for CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) in India, as it now hosts numerous major global companies, including Eurofins, Curia, Sai Life Sciences, Aragen Life Sciences, Syngene International and others. The city also serves more than 1000 innovators globally in their efforts to discover and develop new drugs and devices. The facility will be located in Genome Valley which is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals including presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others.