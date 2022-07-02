Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday to take part in a two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting and to address a public meeting on Sunday. Modi was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and a Telangana Minister T. Srinivas Yadav as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained absent during a reception of Modi at the airport.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister received opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the same airport. This is the third time in six months that KCR failed to accord welcome to the Prime Minister as per the protocol.

From the airport, Modi boarded a helicopter to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Novotel Hotel in Hitech City where he will participate in the National Executive meeting.

Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party. pic.twitter.com/fu0z0Xrt5Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2022

Modi will address a public meeting at the parade grounds on Sunday evening. He will leave on July 4 morning to Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to unveil a 30-ft bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

National Executive Meeting

The BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the two-day National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. Speaking during the meeting of office bearers in Hyderabad, the party’s national president exhorted the cadre to strengthen the party at the booth level. He said each booth should have 200 active members enrolled. Nadda stated that the party will reach 20 crore people through ‘har ghar tiranga’ programme and engage with the 30 crore listed beneficiaries of central government schemes.

“The flag hoisting at every home will be done as part of the 75 years of Indian independence celebrations. We will make it into a big movement and unite the country. We will reach 20 crore people,” he said.