Hyderabad: Expressing concern for breach of peace, the Telangana Police on Tuesday issued a notice to the BJP leaders and asked them to immediately call off their Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wardhannapet division, served notice to Padyatra convenor G. Manohar Reddy, and BJP state General Secretaries G. Premender Reddy and D. Pradeep Kumar.

Hours after state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s arrest in Jangaon district during his padyatra, the Warangal Police Commissionerate issued notice and said the walkathon was being conducted without the permission of district police. The police have also warned of legal action if the BJP leaders go ahead with their padyatra.

“In view of your provocative statements and planned Deeksha with huge gatherings from other districts, there is apprehension of breach of peace in the area resulting in serious law and order problem," reads the notice.

The notice said in the name of padyatra the BJP leaders were making provocative statements. Also, on the pretext of ‘Dharma Deeksha’, a large number of party workers were being mobilised from other districts, the notice from Warangal Police Commissionerate stated.

BJP leader Sanjay is placed under house arrest and police said the house arrest would continue on Wednesday. A police picket has been deployed outside his house.

The state BJP chief said the padyatra will resume in Jangaon at the place where it was stopped. The BJP leaders G. Manohar Reddy, G. Premender Reddy and D. Pradeep Kumar said the Praja Sangrama Yatra will go on come what may.

“We will organise a huge public meeting in Hanmakonda on August 27 of this month and JP Nadda is going to attend the gathering at the end of the Padayatra,” they said.

Meanwhile, state Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has dared the Karimnagar MP to debate on Telangana’s development. Addressing a press meet in Hanmakonda, the TRS leader said Bandi Sanjay is doing politics in the name of religion. He warned the BJP leader of serious consequences if he makes derogatory comments against the KCR family.

