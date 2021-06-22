Jogulamba Man Ends Life Soon After Marriage, What Happened

In a very shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide soon after marriage. The incident took place in Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to the police, Surya Babu, a resident of Waddepally mandal Tanagala got married to a girl from Ayija mandal of Sankapuram on Sunday afternoon. On the night of the wedding, the bride and bridegroom slept in the same room.

After some time, the woman found her husband missing. So, she immediately informed her in-laws. They searched for him and found dead. He committed suicide by hanging to ceiling fan in another room. The newly wed woman removed all her ornaments and went back to her mother's place.

The family members of Surya Babu filed a complaint in the Shanti Nagar police station. Police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death. They spoke with the bride through the phone. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem, the family members conducted last rites on Monday night. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report.