Jogulamba Gadwal: ZP Chairperson's Husband Makes Derogatory Comments On Police

The audio of the phone conversation of Jogulamba Gadwal district ZP Chairperson's husband is creating a lot of stir in the political circles. In the audio, he can be heard using foul language and abused SI. The audio of the alleged phone conversation also has ZP Chairperson's husband, Tirupathayya making derogatory comments on SI with the CI Jakkula Hanumanthu over the phone.

In the audio, he was telling CI that SI was working at MLA's residence and if he wants to work for him, he can remove his uniform and work for him. The comments made by Tirupathayya are going viral.

In the audio, Tirupathayya can be heard saying SI is listening to the MLA in the issue related to Gorlakhandoddi village. He abused SI and also criticized Gadwal MLA. Tirupathayya also made controversial remarks on both SI and MLA. He said that he will complain to the ACB and said raids will be conducted on the cops' residences soon.

In the audio, he could be heard saying that he informed the same to Telangana CM KCR. Tirupathayya also threatened the CI stating that if the same repeats again then he would complain to the CM KCR again. At the end of the conversation, CI reacted and said that he would tell him what actually happened after going through the records.