Jogulamba-Gadwal DC Says No Ration, Pensions For Those Without Vaccine

Jogulamba-Gadwal district collector Valluru Kranthi said that pensions will not be issued to individuals who have not got their COVID-19 vaccine dose starting from November 1. He issued orders to the officials to identify vaccination laggards and further stated to stop giving ration and pensions to the unvaccinated people. He said that unvaccinated people should not be allowed to purchase food grains and other things at ration shops in the district.

News broke out that Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivas Rao also announced that ration would be cut and pensions would not be given to the unvaccinated people in Telangana from November 1. However, Dr. Srinivas Rao said that the government had no plans of pension and ration cut-offs. He denied making any statement linking COVID vaccination with ration and pensions given by the government and further stated that the government has not taken any such decision. He appealed to people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government of Telangana has been putting all its efforts to get the people vaccinated and has been imposing curbs on unvaccinated people. The government imposed strict rules stating that those who have not been vaccinated are not allowed to enter shopping malls, movie theatres, and other public places.