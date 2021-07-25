Jobless? Apply to These Jobs in Telangana via DEET App

DEET (Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana) is a state government program that allows users to apply for employment instantly, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruiting drives, and career counseling on a daily basis.

Currently, Workruit and DEET have over 4,65,000 job openings. Workruit is the company that runs and powers DEET. Those interested in applying for the following positions should download the DEET application, register, and create a profile. DEET can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or you can apply for jobs on the 'tsdeet' website.

If you want to make a professional resume, "Workruit Instant Resume" is the way to go. Workruit Instant Resume allows you to create a resume in under 5 minutes. All you have to do is create an account, select a resume template, fill in your information, and then download and distribute your resume.