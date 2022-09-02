Job Mela in Mehdipatnam on September 3, Check Venue and Timings

A mega job mela will be held at Siddiqua function hall, Asifnagar road, opposite Azar Public School in Mehdipatnam on September 3 from 8 am to 2 pm.

The job mela will be for candidates with a minimum qualification of 10th till graduation and with or without any prior experience. The job recruitment drive will be organised by Mannan Khan, chairman, Deccan Blasters, along with Asian Enterprises (Escalators), ASM Infra Property Developers, and Quebec Overseas.