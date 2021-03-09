Job Interviews in Hyderabad Today: GVK EMRI Recruitment Drive

Are you Jobless, unemployed or looking for a job? Here’s some good news for you. All you unemployed youth in Telangana this news is for you. Leading MNC GVK EMRI (108) has issued job notification for recruitment to several jobs in the Emergency Technician department. Those who are interested can attend the interviews on March 9, their notification reads.

Candidates who wish to attend the interview are required to bring photocopies of their educational certificates along with the original.

The statement clarified that the selected candidates would have to work in the Hyderabad district. Interested candidates may attend the interviews at GVK EMRI Regional Office, District Hospital, King Koti, Hyderabad. Contact 9154153913 for full details.

Eligibility: Degree (B Sc BZC, B Sc MLT), Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Management (DMLT). This interview can be attended by freshers and also those with one-year work experience. Candidates must be fluent in Telugu, English and Hindi.

Age: Candidates should be between 21-30 years of age.

Interview Venue: GVK EMRI Regional Office, District Hospital, King Koti, Hyderabad

Interview time: Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

