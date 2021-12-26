Job Fair For Urdu Medium Students At Gachibowli On Jan 6

Good news for the students who have completed SSC, Intermediate, Graduation, and Post Graduation in Urdu Medium. A 'Mega Urdu Job Mela' is going to be organised by Telangana State Urdu Academy on January 6, 2022.

The job fair will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm inside the sports complex at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU), Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This event is being organized in collaboration with the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU), Setwin(S&MPS), and Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Welfare Society.

Dr. Mohammad Ghouse, Director of the Telangana State Urdu Academy said that for the first time, Urdu Job Mela is being conducted and top companies from IT, banking, finance, policymaking, journalism, hospitals & telecommunication companies will participate.

He further stated that "These companies will provide various employment opportunities related to technical, non-technical, engineering, language development, backup, and software development. Candidates including Madarasa students between the age group of 18 to 35 years and have completed SSC, ITI, Diploma, Graduation, Post Graduation with Urdu as medium or Urdu as one of the subjects can participate."

He also said that "The candidates should be present one hour prior to the scheduled time along with 10 sets of their bio-data form along with all the required documents. Admission into this job fair is free but the candidates should bear the food and transportation expenses themselves."

For further information, the candidates can contact these numbers - 040-23237810, 23008413 & 35934083.