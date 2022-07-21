Job Fair for Differently Abled Today at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Youth4 Jobs Foundation is conducting a one day Job Fair for differently abled candidates on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM at MANUU sports complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Candidates from MANUU as well as from outside can register themself using the link https://forms.gle/L31XfyAgekuWJ3ED9 and avail this opportunity.

The eligibility & other details are available on university website www.manuu.edu.in. For details contact 9848171044, 9502299914, 733063771, 7032777492.