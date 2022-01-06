JNTU Hyderabad Removes Minimum Attendance Critieria for Students to Write Exams

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to remove the minimum attendance requirement for the present batch and allow students to attend the upcoming university end examinations on Wednesday. This decision applies to the present semester-end examinations for BTech, BPharm, MTech, MPharmacy, MBA, and MCA, as well as the Pharm D & Pharm D (PB) year-end exams classwork.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the institution has also opted to keep the question paper pattern used in previous exams. This implies that students will have three hours to write answers to five out of eight questions. The university made these decisions in light of the State Government's declaration of holidays from January 8 to 16. As a result, the varsity has sent a letter informing all colleges within the ambit of its decision.