From this academic year, i.e., 2022-23, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad students can now take an exit after successfully completing the second year of the course.

- JNTU will now provide an undergraduate diploma provided they secured credits as stipulated by the university.

- With this undergraduate diploma, students can either go for a job or pursue their own startup or entrepreneurship dream.

- If they want they can again join a programme in the third year of engineering using the UG diploma after one year.

Currently, students pursuing an engineering course have to successfully complete four years of study to get a BE/BTech degree.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently issued guidelines on the multiple entries and exit options in academic programmes as per which undergraduate technical students are permitted to take an exit after the first year of the course with the undergraduate certificate as the exiting qualification.

Similarly, the undergraduate diploma, bachelor of vocational education and BE/BTech exiting qualifications will be awarded if they opt out of the course after the second or third year or after completing the final year UG degree respectively.

Following these regulations, JNTU-Hyderabad has decided to implement an exit option from the second year of the course and entry in the third year.

The university last year introduced an initiative that enabled students to take a break after the third year of the engineering programme for a maximum of two semesters to initiate start-up ventures or product development etc.

