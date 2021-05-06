JNTU Hyderabad To Conducts All Classes Online
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has issued a circular instructing all colleges under the JNTU-H and faculty members to conduct classes via online mode. Staffers have been asked to remain at home in addition to adhering to the academic calendar.
The JNTU-H has agreed to continue classes for both UG and PG students via online mode in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, stated the circular
The university has also requested that colleges not to make any demands on faculty members to come to the college or department.