JNTU Hikes Course Fee For Various Courses

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has decided to hike the higher education course fee. The university administration has planned to increase the fee for regular BTech courses from Rs 35,000 to 50, 000 per annum. The new fee, which was approved by the varsity's Executive Council (EC), will apply to all BTech courses offered by the JNTU-H campus in Hyderabad and its five constituent colleges, one in Jagtial, Manthani, Sultanpur, Rajanna Sircilla, and Wanaparthy.

As per sources, the varsity also hiked the fee for MTech regular courses from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per semester and self-financed MTech courses will be charged Rs 1 lakh per annum. While the varsity's EC has approved the fee hike, the administration is in a bind regarding its implementation because the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has decided not to revise the fee for private professionals colleges in the state for the current academic year. However, the State government has yet to issue an official order.

"We will know in a week whether we will implement the revised fee structure for JNTU-H campus and constituent colleges this year or next," sources said. The fee hike may not implement for all students because the state government provides fee reimbursement to those who are eligible. Students who achieve a rank of less than 10,000 in the TS EAMCET will be eligible for 100% fee reimbursement, in addition to students who studied intermediate in government junior colleges.