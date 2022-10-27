HYDERABAD: A three-year degree programme in temple architecture will soon commence in the current academic year of 2022-23. As per a press release by the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) VC and CEO G Kishan Rao on Thursday, the VC said that the 3 years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Architecture ( Temple Architecture) would commence on November 21 this year.

The programme is being conducted in affiliation with the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad.

JNAFAU had given permission for affiliation to start a three years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Architecture, in a college to be established in Yadagirigutta temple premises in August this year. This would be on par with institutions offering Temple Architecture as a course like the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Mahabalipuram.

