HYDERABAD: Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) VC and CEO G Kishan Rao on Thursday, announced that steps were being taken to start a college here which would offer a course in Temple Architecture.

In a press release, the VC said that on request the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad has given permission for affiliation to start a three years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Architecture, in a college to be established in Yadagirigutta. This would be on par with institutions offering Temple Architecture as a course like the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Mahabalipuram, it read.

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates to start the college for the present academic year 2022-23.

