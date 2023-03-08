Jio True 5G Services In 8 New Cities Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio today launched its True 5G services in 8 more cities across Telangana. Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in these cities.

Starting today, Jio users in Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Kodad, Tandur, Zahirabad, and Nirmal will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. To get 5G services customers do not need to change their SIM cards.

It was on November 10, 2022, Jio launched its True 5G services in Hyderabad. Over the next few months, it has expanded these services to 10 cities across Telangana. With the addition of 8 new cities, Jio True 5G services are now available in 18 cities across the State.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri K C Reddy, CEO-Jio Telangana said, “We are proud to roll out Jio True5G services in 8 more cities across Telangana. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023.

These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

We are grateful to the State Government of Telangana for its continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India.

Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

Carrier Aggregation seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation