Jeedimetla: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Sridhara Biotech Private Limited, 3 Injured

A massive fire broke out in Sridhara Biotech Private Limited located in Jeedimetla on Monday. The blast occurred in two chemical reactors and three workers have been injured. The injured have been shifted to the nearby private hospital. The number of injured may increase as the reactors blasted when the workers have been working in the morning shift.

According to the latest reports, some of the workers have been stuck inside the company. No loss of life has been reported. The extent of property damage and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated by fire officials. Fire tenders from two fire stations rushed to the site to douse the flames. Safety lapses might have led to the reactor blast at the pharma unit.

The pharma company was in operation at the time of the accident and there were 10 to 12 workers on the premises. However, a few workers have managed to escape the fire but three were severely injured. The massive fire engulfed the area with smoke and created panic in the nearby industrial area. The fire officials are still at the spot monitoring the situation. As of now, the company didn't release any statement.

Also Read: Charges On UPI Transactions? Deets Inside