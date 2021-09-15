JEE Main Results 2021: Check How Many Students Scored 100 Percentile

The Joint Entrance Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 results of the fourth session have been announced. This year, 44 students scored 100 percentile and 18 students shared the All India Rank 1. In session 3, 36 students scored 100 percentile, meaning that 8 more students received perfect percentile marks in the final session. Over 7.32 lakh students took the final session of the exam. This is the JEE Main 2021 result for BTech paper. The JEE Main 2021 session 4 results for the BArch and BPlanning papers are still awaited.

The JEE Advanced registration was supposed to begin on September 11, but it was pushed back to September 13 due to a delay in the announcement of the JEE Main results.

Registration has not yet begun, and the JEE Mains results are due soon. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin shortly after the release of the JEE Main 2021 results on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who pass JEE Mains 2021 will be able to enroll for JEE Advanced 2021.