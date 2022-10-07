JC Prabhakar Reddy Appears Before ED in JC Travels Case

Hyderabad: TDP leader and Tadipatri Municipality chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashwith Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in Hyderabad on Friday. They were called in for questioning as part of the investigation into the alleged documents forgery case involving JC Travels. The questioning lasted for 9 hours, as per the media reports.

It may be recalled that the ED had alleged JC Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of JC Travels, for buying old vehicles under the scrap and registering them illegally in Nagaland with fake invoices. As per the ED officials, in the name of JC Travels, the former MLA purchased over a hundred vehicles and registered all the vehicles illegally in the northeastern state.

