Jayesh Ranjan Opens Telugu Wikipedia Stall at Hyderabad Book Fair

The Digital Media wing of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) Government of Telangana has set up "Telugu Wikipedia Stall" in the 34th edition of Hyderabad National Book Fair which began today. The book fair will go upto December 28th.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the Telugu Wikipedia stall. Speaking on this occasion, he said, “keeping the importance of Telugu language in view, Telangana Government has taken up several projects to promote Telugu usage on Digital media platforms. A dedicated Digital Media Wing has been created for this purpose. The wing strives to make information on Telangana's history, culture, art, architecture, economy, polity and various other segments be available on public platforms for easy and free access.

Director Digital Media, Govt of Telangana, Dileep Konatham, Project Telugu Wiki Co-PI Dr. Radhika Mamidi, members of Telugu Wikipedia community were also present at the inauguration.

